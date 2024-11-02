Wife Kills Husband In Oyo During Argument After Shutting Him Out Of Bedroom

A domestic dispute turned deadly in Ibadan when Comfort Olalere Tinubu, 33, allegedly fatally stabbed her husband, Olusegun Tinubu, 39.

It was learnt that the couple, who married roughly three years ago, had two children from their marriage.

The incident reportedly happened in the Adegbayi neighbourhood of Ibadan, close to the Gbeyi community.

According to DAILY POST, the incident happened at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The situation began with an argument over the woman shutting the husband out of the bedroom.

This later led to a confrontation in which the wife allegedly stabbed her husband in the back.

It was discovered that the incident was previously reported at the Gbagi Police Station.

According to a source, the case has been transferred to Iyaganku, Ibadan’s State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

When contacted, Adewale Osifeso, Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, stated that the case is being investigated.

He further stated that updates would be provided accordingly.

Osifeso, in a short statement made available to DAILY POST on Friday, said, “The case is under investigation at the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command. Updates will be provided accordingly, please.”