Wizkid Sparks Controversy With Subtle Shade At Davido’s Spotify Record

Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked controversy with a subtle jab at fellow artist Davido’s recent Spotify streaming milestone.

Davido made history by earning the highest Spotify streams in a day, garnering widespread congratulations.

However, Wizkid’s response has added a new layer to the story.

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Wizkid implied that Davido’s fans are overly celebrating, suggesting they’re “creating their own happiness.”

He emphasized that there’s enough room for everyone to succeed.

“😂 pus.syboys Dey create their own happiness 😂 chance Dey for everybody 🩶🦅”, Wizkid wrote.

See some reaction to his post:

@themahleek said : “Shebi we agree say no vioIence this month, Ibrahim? 😭😭”

@the_marcoli_boy asked: “but why we you behaving like an influencer now”

@Dhavihote commented: “I no fit hide am again, na me dey do Ibrahim this thing”

