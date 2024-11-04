Wizkid Sparks Controversy With Subtle Shade At Davido’s Spotify Record

Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked controversy with a subtle jab at fellow artist Davido’s recent Spotify streaming milestone.
Davido made history by earning the highest Spotify streams in a day, garnering widespread congratulations.
However, Wizkid’s response has added a new layer to the story.
Taking to his X account on Sunday, Wizkid implied that Davido’s fans are overly celebrating, suggesting they’re “creating their own happiness.”
He emphasized that there’s enough room for everyone to succeed.
“😂 pus.syboys Dey create their own happiness 😂 chance Dey for everybody 🦅”, Wizkid wrote.
See some reaction to his post:
@themahleek said : “Shebi we agree say no vioIence this month, Ibrahim? 😭😭”
@the_marcoli_boy asked: “but why we you behaving like an influencer now”
@Dhavihote commented: “I no fit hide am again, na me dey do Ibrahim this thing”
