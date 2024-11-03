‘Women Less Corrupt Than Men’ – Peter Obi Calls For More Female Leaders

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the importance of having women in positions of power.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Obi stated that women are less likely to engage in corrupt practices than men, citing their family-oriented nature and determination to see society progress.

“Womens are less corrupt. They are not as corrupt as men. And because they have families, they are more determined to see things work,” Obi said.

During his tenure as Governor, Obi’s were actionable, as he appointed women to strategic positions, including his Chief of Staff and Commissioners for Education and Planning.

Research supports Obi’s stance, indicating that women’s participation in leadership roles can significantly reduce corruption.

A study found that countries with more women in parliamentary seats and senior government positions tend to have lower levels of corruption.

This perspective is particularly relevant in Africa, where countries like Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa have made significant strides in promoting female representation in government.

Rwanda, for example, has implemented policies ensuring at least 30% of policy-making positions are held by women, resulting in women occupying 64% of seats in the lower house of the national legislature.

Obi’s advocacy for more female leaders aligns with global efforts to promote gender equality and reduce corruption.