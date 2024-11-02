‘Your Fuel Pricing Insensitive’ – Doyin Okupe Slams NNPCL, Oil Marketers



Former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and oil marketers to be transparent in petrol pricing.

He said this while warning against actions that may tarnish President Bola Tinubu’s image.

Okupe’s statement, titled “Dangote Refinery, NNPCL, Oil Marketers and the Voodoo of PMS Pricing,” criticized the “opaqueness” in determining petrol prices as a “national embarrassment.”

“The insensitivity of these agencies to the suffering of Nigerians is inexplicable,” he said.

Okupe calculated that local refineries should sell petrol below N842.83 per liter, considering the “Free On Board (FOB) price at Rotterdam” and freight savings.

He however challenged NNPCL, Dangote Refinery, and oil marketers to contradict his position.

This comes after NNPCL’s recent price adjustment, raising petrol prices in Abuja from N1,030 to N1,060 per liter and in Lagos from N998 to N1,025 per liter.