You’re Called To Serve Nigeria In This Challenging Moment – Tinubu Tells Newly-Sworn In Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked newly-appointed Ministers to rise to the works ahead of them.

Tinubu also stated that the Ministers are called to see their appointment as call to service.

The President led this out at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Monday, when he swore in seven ministers into the cabinet.

Tinubu also commended the new Ministers for accepting the call to serve the nation in a critical moment.

He said: “The moment is challenging. The present situation calls for a very serious commitment. Yours is a duty to serve and that is what you’ve got to do.

READ MORE: “Ministers Discharged, Not Sacked” — Presidency On Cabinet Reshuffle

“I really appreciate the fact that you have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve your nation at the time we are facing the challenges of economic growth and other items like security challenges and others.

“It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms, and other responsibilities to serve their nation anytime in this time of challenges.

“I am sincerely happy that you have done that and that you are here today to be part to be a very committed team of Nigerians who have been working tirelessly since 17 months ago that we assumed the responsibility of governing this country. You are called upon to join the team to rescue this country.”

Those sworn in include Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Others are: Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development), Yusuf Abdullahi Ata (Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Said Ahmad as the Minister of State Education.