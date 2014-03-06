6 Things You Should Never Do for a Man Even when in Love

When two people come together in a relationship, it is important that they make certain adjustments. This helps their bond to grow stronger and fonder. But, always remember that a healthy relationship is a two-way street. A place where both partners are equal at all levels. We say so because when you look around you find that it is the woman who makes more than her fair share of sacrifices and compromises for her men. Especially after marriage, she is the one who is expected to make all the adjustments and changes. Ladies, while you might be doing some things happily, there are some crucial aspects in which you should never compromise evem when you are in love. Here are some things that you should never do for your man

1. Ignore Your Dreams

Just because he wants you to spend time with him or be around him always, should not make you feel guilty into turning down that big promotion or the chance to go for thyuat prestigious conference abroad. He should never ask you to make a choice between your dreams and him. There should always be a common ground to work on. Ask yourself, would you be happy in a relationship where you have to give up your hard-earned dreams? If he loves you, he will understand that your dreams and career are as important as his.

2. Modify your values

All of us have our own set of moral values and principles that we believe in. These values form our identity and individuality to a good extent. Never try to change your morals just because your man wants you to. Even if you two don’t share common values, he should always respect yours, rather than change them. This is not just about moral values; it is also about religion and beliefs. Such things cannot and should not ever be changed just because someone else wants you to do so.

3. Change Your Look

woman should never change her appearance or the way she looks only because her man desires so. Subtle changes are acceptable, like dressing and styling ones. But if he wants you to go for surgeries to change certain aspect of your appearance then never agree to it. He should admire your natural beauty and not work towards changing it. Just because he doesn’t like the way your nose looks or if he finds your ears too pointy, it should not guilt-trip you into going for something as drastic as a surgery.

4. Sacrifice your personal space

Even your family and friends need your time and attention, and this is something even you enjoy, right? So, never sacrifice your personal space and time that you should be spending with them just because he wants you to. Try to divide it and strike a balance. Just because you are in a relationship does not mean that you do not need anyone else apart from him. And, he should understand and respect that.

5. Forget Who You Are

Never try to act what you are not. Do not show that you are less intelligent than him just to boost his ego or only because it will make him happy. Men like independent women, so acting stupid is not going to help at all. Also, you should not change your likes and dislikes for him. These things make you unique. So, do not lose your individuality and identity for a man. At least, not when you are being forced to do so

6. Handing over the reins

Never give him the access to be in control of you. No matter how much you love him, the decisions should always be mutual. He should never make the final decision of what you should and shouldn’t do. Always discuss with him, but make your decision keeping your own lifestyles and choices in mind.

Ladies, keep these things in mind. There are certain aspects of your personality that you should not change for a man, even when you are in love. If you are not true to yourself, you can never be true to your relationship!

Source: Bollywoodshaadis.com

