6 Things You Should Never Do for a Man Even when in Love

When two people come together in a relationship, it is important that they make certain adjustments. This helps their bond to grow stronger and fonder. But, always remember that a healthy relationship is a two-way street. A place where both partners are equal at all levels. We say so because when you look around you find that it is the woman who makes more than her fair share of sacrifices and compromises for her men. Especially after marriage, she is the one who is expected to make all the adjustments and changes. Ladies, while you might be doing some things happily, there are some crucial aspects in which you should never compromise evem when you are in love. Here are some things that you should never do for your man
1. Ignore Your Dreams
Just because he wants you to spend time with him or be around him always, should not make you feel guilty into turning down that big promotion or the chance to go for thyuat prestigious conference abroad. He should never ask you to make a choice between your dreams and him. There should always be a common ground to work on. Ask yourself, would you be happy in a relationship where you have to give up your hard-earned dreams? If he loves you, he will understand that your dreams and career are as important as his.
2. Modify your values
All of us have our own set of moral values and principles that we believe in. These values form our identity and individuality to a good extent. Never try to change your morals just because your man wants you to. Even if you two don’t share common values, he should always respect yours, rather than change them. This is not just about moral values; it is also about religion and beliefs. Such things cannot and should not ever be changed just because someone else wants you to do so.
3. Change Your Look
woman should never change her appearance or the way she looks only because her man desires so. Subtle changes are acceptable, like dressing and styling ones. But if he wants you to go for surgeries to change certain aspect of your appearance then never agree to it. He should admire your natural beauty and not work towards changing it. Just because he doesn’t like the way your nose looks or if he finds your ears too pointy, it should not guilt-trip you into going for something as drastic as a surgery.
4. Sacrifice your personal space
Even your family and friends need your time and attention, and this is something even you enjoy, right? So, never sacrifice your personal space and time that you should be spending with them just because he wants you to. Try to divide it and strike a balance. Just because you are in a relationship does not mean that you do not need anyone else apart from him. And, he should understand and respect that.
5. Forget Who You Are
Never try to act what you are not. Do not show that you are less intelligent than him just to boost his ego or only because it will make him happy. Men like independent women, so acting stupid is not going to help at all. Also, you should not change your likes and dislikes for him. These things make you unique. So, do not lose your individuality and identity for a man. At least, not when you are being forced to do so
6. Handing over the reins
Never give him the access to be in control of you. No matter how much you love him, the decisions should always be mutual. He should never make the final decision of what you should and shouldn’t do. Always discuss with him, but make your decision keeping your own lifestyles and choices in mind.
Ladies, keep these things in mind. There are certain aspects of your personality that you should not change for a man, even when you are in love. If you are not true to yourself, you can never be true to your relationship!
Source: Bollywoodshaadis.com
I love dis piece! God bless you for the important info.
This will end up distroying many happy homes, Marriages and Relationships..
Many females will read all these now and swallow it to the last dot. No wonder, so many ladies are still single even in their 40s. Africa lady, better help urself. If you follow this write up, na body go tell you o. Try to wise up. Do the right things. Respect ur man, be submissive and see how love will smile at you always. If you wan claim ‘right’, …most men go bone you. Or just labell you as ‘good for girl friend’ and not ‘for wife’. Be wise.
You are right
Buy DANGOTE CEMENT at
acheaper rate ofNGN1000/
bagCall O8169045035
scrap
so interesting,i so much like it.if ladies will know this and practice it i will like it so much.let guys love you the way you are not the way they want you to be.thanks.
DO YOU HAVE A DREAM OF A GOOD LIFE ..?
Imagine Having Your Own Business ,Which Offers You Absolute Independence
You Decide Whom You’ll Work With And Choose The Working Hours That Suites You
Your Own Business Which Allows You To FulFil Your Goals And AmbitionS ,A Business That Is A Pleasure To Run And Work Part Or FulL Time
Consider How Interesting It Would Be If You Yourself Define Your Success And Could Take Control Of Your Future
Sounds Like A Dream ……,? Not At All ….This Could Be Your RealiTy ……..,You Never Lose Anything In Trying But Stand A Chance To Create A Better Future For Yourself ……..,Join Us At The Life Changing Seminar @ 21/23 aromire avenue off adeniyi jones ..,ikeja ..lagos on wednesday 12th of march 10.00am prompt ……..for further info pls call 08168335429
Thank you for misleading the ladies. Be ready for all the curses they will rain upon you for misleading them very soon.
I like all of articles so much
Am married.and I bliv if I use all this tips here,its likely dat my husband ll send me bak 2where I cme frm
piece of rubbish!!!
Breaking homes is what u wll get if u follow all this tips. Pls be wise!
Browse free on your laptop,
BBM,java,symbian,ipon &also
andriond phones.. Get free megabity and free call
code and free sms Download latest
music,video,films,latest news on
tech,entartain,education and
also on social news Are you writing 2014
JAMB,WAEC,NECO,NABTEB and
you need the expo so you can
get your admission fast and also
have good grade call 009447031911132
Love and married can’t work without compromise, so asking ladies to follow most of the things you have listed is simply telling them to stay out of marriage. Simply some of the reasons why there is a lot of divorce with the whites. African ladies understand marriage better and that’s why they last in marriage. Ladies pls don’t take it all!
Is d person writting dis stuff married? If no den u are on your own.
Utter rubbish, ladies, follow this and derail
I love dis article ladies follow up dis article with sense it will Rilly work 4 u
I luv this article. I guess all d people complaining are male chuivonistic pigs.
You are the most preposterous human being ever exist on earth,
I bet you, if you follow these write up as your own life style, you are going to remain in your fatherless and Motherless home till eternity,
‘Cos I’m sure you have no parent to mentor you, and “Two masters cannot lives in a boat.”
The writer on this page must be an agent of devil.
These are the secret ways towards breaking homes.
Gentle men and women, I want to advise you to ignore this page because it is devilish.
I don’t think this info is for us(Nigerians)bcos how many of our women do go plastic surgery
Sincerely, any lady that is wise will not listing to this article,following this article will destroy your marriage,woman is like kinds anybody can confuse them.. please for your own good lady’s, don’t be part of this if u love your marriage.. because,I have seeing one already calling men pigs..could u people see that?? That is to tell u how her mentality is… may God forgive u..u don’t know what u are doing…
It can’t help at all
well is all depend on d man u re married to.this may b helpful to some families but to some it could b refers as d beginn of marriage problems. so first u need to knw ur man. but ladies should nt fail to knw dat d man is d head of d family n his decissions should stand firm.
bad advice
Don’t like this @ all.. Can’t even practice it, its not a good one…Good and responsible wives do make their individual amendments after marriage cos it should b marriage first.. Take it or leave it. Travel abroad, work in d highest company thereof without a man to b called your own u have ended up achieving nothing….. LADIES BEWARE! The bible says ” A wise woman builds her home buh the foolish one destroys her……Stay blessed
I am happy our women are wiser than the author of this article. Please be careful with stuffs you read on this platforms some of them are agents of destruction
No doubt to use the words of a commentator this must be a write up from the agent of the devil,follow it at your own peril, a word is enough for the wise