Thursday , 23 February 2017
“Why I haven’t Had $ex In 10 Years” – Genevieve Nnaji Opens Up And Her Reason Will Shock You

tosin February 23, 2017


Genevieve Nnaji explained the reason she has been celibate for 10 years… read her reasons below:

”I have been single for so long, it hasn’t been easy..even when dbanj came along with his thing that wasn’t long..he kept saying NO LONG THING..NO LONG THING..never that was he meant till i saw it,it was even shorter than his harmonica… We couldn’t settle down, luckily for me, I have found a man now to spend the rest of my life with”

One comment

  1. kashanda
    February 23, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Tank God for u Geny.i wish other ladies will learn from u. God bless u Geny.u are my super lady.

    Reply

