Police are under pressure to release kidnapper Evans (Read detail)

The Nigerian Police Authority in Lagos has said that the force is under serious pressure to release Evans, the Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin.

Police authority in Lagos said that the force is being pressurized to released billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans.

Evans was arrested penultimate Saturday from his mansion at Magodo Estate, Lagos for multiple kidnappings. A reward of N30 million was placed by the force for any useful information that could lead to his arrest. The notorious kidnapper has been on the police wanted list for over seven years.

Acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Galadanshi Dasuki while addressing news men on Saturday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said that the Police were not in a hurry to release Evans, inspite of calls from different quarters to do so.

He said:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: