Tuesday , 27 June 2017
South African police called out for refusing to arrest Congolesse man who assaulted a South African lady

OGA June 27, 2017

The South African Police has been called out by a victim of physical assault, Miranda Lumka Jacobs, for reportedly refusing to arrest a Congolese man who assaulted her.

According to the lady who shared photos of the man, the incident happened in Johannesburg 5 days ago. Here’s what she wrote;

