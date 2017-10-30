Monday , 30 October 2017

Viral photo of Nigerian man and his wife crying during their wedding

OGA October 30, 2017

Here’s this beautiful and emotional moment a Nigerian groom, Olumide and his wife Elise burst into tears during their wedding ceremony.

The photographer captured the raw moment with a ‘Shot on Shot’ that also shows the bride’s mother crying too.

