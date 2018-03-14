Gossip, Lifestyle

14 Of The Most Beautiful Ankara Styles For Curvy Ladies

Where are my curvy ladies in the house? Do you know that you can look trendy and super beautiful in ankara? Sure you can.

With the right styles and a beautiful material, you can get to be the cynosure of all eyes.

Below, we will give you some super lovely styles to make.

1. Look gorgeous just like Peace Hyde does

2. If you have got hips, why not flaunt it like this lady did.

3. An x back anybody?

4. Make a short pleated gown and look beautiful

5. Who says you cannot rock an halter?

6. Make a simple dress and add fringes for more effect

7. Toolzo rocked hers beautifully

8. You can do something as lovely as this

9. This easy breezy piece is so gorgeous

10. Do not be afraid to rock a crop top


11. This is another yummy one if you wish to be conservative

12. Be as bold as this lady is

13. A jumpsuit would not be bad too.

14. You can also mix lace with ankara and get a perfect outfit.


