News Feed

Oil Search: NNPC Going Back To Chad Basin In Full Force – GMD

 

Barely two weeks after the release of some lecturers prospecting for oil at the Chad Basin, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,has concluded arrangement to recommence exploration activities at the basin, Managing Director of NNPC,Maikanti Baru,has said.

Oil exploration activities at the Chad Basin was suspended for months due to the abduction of the three lecturers from the University of Maiduguri which raised fresh security concerns. 

Baru, who led a team of the company’s top management staff to the Kaduna International Trade fair on Wednesday said the NNPC has discovered four locations in the BenueTrough which has renewed its hope on the prospect of an oil find in the basin and is ready to go back.

“On the Lake Chad oil exploration,we have been working tirelessly and we thank the President for rescuing some of the lecturers that were involved in the exploration in the region. We are going back to the Chad Basin with full force,” He said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Man Who Allegedly Defrauded Foreigner Of N8.8million Nabbed By EFCC (Photo)

My Boyfriend Used Dark Powers To Make Me Steal 6 Kids For Him – Lady Makes Shocking Confession

Two Estate Agents Allegedy Dupe Woman N34 Million In Abuja (Photos)

DSS Kills ‘Buhari General’, Notorious Cattle Rustler And Kidnapper In Zamfara

How Apostle Suleman Predicted Dapchi School Girls’ Kidnap By Boko Haram

Just Like A Queen: Beautiful Media Personality, Matheba Looking Incredible On A Boat (Photos)

What Late Night Feeding Does To Your Body – Dietician Reveals

Nigerian Actress, Anita Joseph Shares Teasing Photos To Mark New Month

Adorable Photos Of Serena Williams’ Daughter Who Just Turned Six Months

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *