Oil Search: NNPC Going Back To Chad Basin In Full Force – GMD

Barely two weeks after the release of some lecturers prospecting for oil at the Chad Basin, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,has concluded arrangement to recommence exploration activities at the basin, Managing Director of NNPC,Maikanti Baru,has said.

Oil exploration activities at the Chad Basin was suspended for months due to the abduction of the three lecturers from the University of Maiduguri which raised fresh security concerns.

Baru, who led a team of the company’s top management staff to the Kaduna International Trade fair on Wednesday said the NNPC has discovered four locations in the BenueTrough which has renewed its hope on the prospect of an oil find in the basin and is ready to go back.

“On the Lake Chad oil exploration,we have been working tirelessly and we thank the President for rescuing some of the lecturers that were involved in the exploration in the region. We are going back to the Chad Basin with full force,” He said.

