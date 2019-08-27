Why I Stopped Going To Church: Efia Odo

by Eyitemi
Efia Odo
Efia Odo

Popular Ghanaian actress, beauty entrepreneur and media personality, Efia Odo, has revealed that she stopped going to church because she does not understand what Christianity is all about.

According to the screen diva who made this known during an interview on Hitz FM, she believes in God and Jesus Christ, but she finds Christianity too complex and sees so many contradictory dogmas and sects within the Christendom

Her words:

“I used to attend church when I was young, I would follow my mum to church but as I grow up, I stopped attending church because I don’t really understand what this religion is all about,” she said.

Tags from the story
Efia Odo, Hitz FM
0

