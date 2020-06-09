BREAKING: Burundi’s President, Pierre Nkurunziza, Is Dead

Burundi’s President, Pierre Nkurunziza is dead.

Nkurunziza reportedly died of heart failure on Tuesday.

His death was confirmed by the country’s government on its official Twitter page.

The tweet reads, “The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, following heart failure on June 8, 2020.”

The deceased was due to be replaced in August by political ally Evariste Ndayishimiye, who won the May 20 2020 Presidential election.