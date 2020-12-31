Citation: Temi Otedola Wins Best Actress At Ghana Movie Awards

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, has bagged winner of the Best Actress award at just concluded Ghana Movie Awards 2020.

The award comes after her role in ‘Citation’, a movie produced by Kunle Afolayan.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour

“Also!! CONGRATULATIONS @kunleafolayan who won for Best Movie (African Collaboration) So happy for the entire Citation Family!”

See full list of winners at the 10th edition of the award ceremony held virtually on December 30, 2020, below;

A performance by an actor in a leading role: Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa

A performance by an actor in a supporting role: Van Vicker — Heroes of Africa

A performance by an actress in a leading role: Habiba Sinare — 18

A performance by an actress in a supporting role: Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo, Michelle Attoh – Fix Us

Sound editing and mixing: Fix us — Bernie Anti

Directing: Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin

Visual effects: 18 — Kobby Okyere

Editing: Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe

Cinematography: Fix Us — John Passah

Costume and wardrobe: Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah

Make-up and hairstyle: Heroes of Africa — Zion Train

Production design: Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah

Music original song: Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta

Music original score: Fix Us — Berni Anti

Best actor – African collaboration: Sam Dede — Foreigners God

Best actress – African collaboration: Temi Otedola – Citation

Best movie _ African collaboration: Citation — Kunle Afolayan

Best short film: Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell

Best animation movie: ILL-MINE — Divine Jones

Discovery: Irene Logah — Fix Us

Writing adaptation – Original screenplay: Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo

Best picture: Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare

