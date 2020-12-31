Citation: Temi Otedola Wins Best Actress At Ghana Movie Awards

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, has bagged winner of the Best Actress award at just concluded Ghana Movie Awards 2020.
The award comes after her role in ‘Citation’, a movie produced by Kunle Afolayan.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour
“Also!! CONGRATULATIONS @kunleafolayan who won for Best Movie (African Collaboration) So happy for the entire Citation Family!”
See full list of winners at the 10th edition of the award ceremony held virtually on December 30, 2020, below;
A performance by an actor in a leading role: Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa
A performance by an actor in a supporting role: Van Vicker — Heroes of Africa
A performance by an actress in a leading role: Habiba Sinare — 18
A performance by an actress in a supporting role: Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo, Michelle Attoh – Fix Us
Sound editing and mixing: Fix us — Bernie Anti
Directing: Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin
Visual effects: 18 — Kobby Okyere
Editing: Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe
Cinematography: Fix Us — John Passah
Costume and wardrobe: Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah
Make-up and hairstyle: Heroes of Africa — Zion Train
Production design: Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah
Music original song: Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta
Music original score: Fix Us — Berni Anti
Best actor – African collaboration: Sam Dede — Foreigners God
Best actress – African collaboration: Temi Otedola – Citation
Best movie _ African collaboration: Citation — Kunle Afolayan
Best short film: Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell
Best animation movie: ILL-MINE — Divine Jones
Discovery: Irene Logah — Fix Us
Writing adaptation – Original screenplay: Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo
Best picture: Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare
