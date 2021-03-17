“God Says If You Marry Chioma This Year, You Will Win A Grammy” – Uche Maduagwu Tells Davido

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has shared with his fans the message God sent him to deliver to Afrobeat music superstar, David Adeleke affectionately called Davido.

Uche Maduagwu claims that God told him if Davido marries his 3rd baby mama and fiancée, Chioma Rowland, he will win the Grammys next year because he is talented.

However, in the video shared via his Instagram page, the controversial social commentator and attention seeker congratulated Burna Boy and Wizkd on their Grammy award win.

In his words:

“Congratulation to Burnaboy and Wizkid. OBO listen to this prophecy, you are very talented and God is saying if you marry Chioma this year, you go win Grammy award because you are talented. Congratulations to you!!”.