”I am an exclusive Ashewo who work for billionaires only” – Bobrisky

Controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky has made a startling revelation when asked about the source of his livelihood.

When quizzed about the kind his job, Bobrisky revealed he prostitutes himself to ‘billionaires’.

According to the 30-year-old, he has been trained never to divulge the identities of his clients even in worst and threatening situations.

Bobrisky went on to state he has several ways of pleasing his clients though not a full-fledged female which is what makes him an ‘exclusive ashewo.’

A fan asked her: “Bobrisky you are beautiful, pls what do you do ma?”

She responded: “I’m an exclusive ashewo who work for billionaires only !!!! I’m train not to mention names or kiss and tell. Even at gun point don’t mention name. Do your job and move o.”

Another fan retorted: “Damn !!! But you are not a fully woman so how do you do it ma?”

She responded: “Forget about that darling, there are many ways to satisfy my client is my job so leave that for me. That is what make me an exclusive ashewo.”