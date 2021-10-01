BBNaija: “People will see you as a sadist if you keep scaring them away” – Whitemoney advises Angel over mood swing

Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney who seems to be a threat to others has issued out a piece of brotherly advice to Angel due to her constant mood swing in the house.

Angel who is fond of getting on and off in her mood received a lengthy lecture about life from the 29-year-old businessman who seems to have a better understanding of what she is going through.

Whitemoney speaking to Angel in the lounge urged her to accept the love people are showing her as this will go a long way to change the perception she has about a whole lot of issues.

According to him, Angel’s problem arises from the fact that she never experienced love from both parents and this to a large extent took a toll on her psyche.