Tega apologizes for her behaviour in the Big Brother Naija reality show

Tega has apologized to Nigerians again for her relationship with fellow housemate, Boma, during the just-concluded Big Brother Naija reality show.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, just after she disabled her Instagram account due to bullying from Nigerians, Tega said she and Boma never had sex in the house as people claim.

She explained that they kissed but said she’s aware that even that is wrong since she’s married.

She said she didn’t set out to hurt anyone and was just going with the flow.

She then asked Nigerians to forgive her because she’s still a Nigerian and cannot be thrown away.