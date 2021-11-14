World Cup Qualifier: Osimhen, Musa Score To Lift Nigeria Over Liberia

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
World Cup Qualifier: Osimhen, Musa Score To Lift Nigeria Over Liberia
Osimhen

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a vital victory against Liberia to stay in pole position to qualify for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen converted a 15th-minute penalty after Kelechi Iheanacho was fouled to put Nigeria in the lead.

Ahmed Musa added the second goal in added time.

Also Read: Aston Villa Sign Liverpool Legend, Gerrard, As Manager

The result leaves Nigeria top of Group C with 12 points, two ahead of closest challengers Cape Verde.

Nigeria will face off against Cape Verde on Tuesday to decide who qualifies from the group.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here