World Cup Qualifier: Osimhen, Musa Score To Lift Nigeria Over Liberia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a vital victory against Liberia to stay in pole position to qualify for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen converted a 15th-minute penalty after Kelechi Iheanacho was fouled to put Nigeria in the lead.

Ahmed Musa added the second goal in added time.

The result leaves Nigeria top of Group C with 12 points, two ahead of closest challengers Cape Verde.

Nigeria will face off against Cape Verde on Tuesday to decide who qualifies from the group.