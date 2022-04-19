TRUiC’s Top 5 Picks When It Comes To Website Builders

It is essential for almost all small businesses to create a website as part of their digital presence. Almost all of a business’s customers will do an internet search before deciding which product or service they wish to buy, which is illustrated by the continually rising number of internet searches for e-commerce worldwide.

While most small businesses are aware of the relationship between their digital presence and success, they are not often well-versed enough in web development to capitalize on it. Thankfully, there are many online providers of website-creation services that allow these businesses to make beautiful and intuitive websites for themselves with no prior background.

This article explores the most optimal platforms that businesses can take advantage of when deciding to build or update their current website.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy consistently places highly in TRUiC’s lists as the best website builder for small businesses. The primary rationale behind the platform’s simplicity and speed, which are two qualities any small business owner will appreciate when designing their website.

When GoDaddy is opened up by a client for the first time, they will be presented with a short survey about their business so that GoDaddy can get started on automatically generating a completely functional website with your business’s name on it. This allows businesses to have a website up and running in under five minutes.

While a few small changes are required, such as an update to the information on your website’s pages so that it is accurate and specific to your business’s services. These changes are minimal.

Web.com

Web.com is another good choice for small businesses, as it boasts an incredibly user-friendly UI incorporating drag-and-drop functionality to vastly reduce the time and effort associated with the building of a website.

It comes pre-loaded with a plethora of highly attractive templates for your websites, which it offers alongside its incredible customer service. There are a number of benefits associated with this option, including: its user-friendliness, premium image library, advanced templates and excellent customer service.

Wix

Wix is another popular alternative amongst small businesses due in part to its pure versatility, which makes it well-suited to meet almost any need of a small business. Just as with the other options on this list, Wix’s implementation of drag and drop features renders website creation incredibly easy.

Some of the advantages of opting for this choice include its huge storage capacity, which is capable of housing all your website’s images, blogs, documents, and media files. Storage is made limitless if you opt for their Business and Ecommerce plan.

Shopify

Another vastly popular builder for ecommerce websites, Shopify is particularly well-suited for small businesses. To name a few of its offerings, this website provides its users with many hundreds of professionally-designed themes, a number of integratable apps, and a trustworthy storefront that is protected by SSL.

Shopify also offers a number of plans so you can choose the optimal plan for your business and budget. Some of Shopify’s advantages include: unlimited storage, intuitive controls, and vast customization.

Shopify’s intuitive dashboard also deserves more attention. It provides a well-organized means for interpreting the metrics of your business whilst also facilitating pure creativity by permitting users to upload their own theme. This is a good option for those who enjoy working in HTML as it allows them to surpass Shopify’s standard themes.

Webflow

The final recommendation of TRUiC’s for small businesses looking to build their own website is Webflow. This San Francisco based platform for both building and hosting sites boasts paid users in excess of 45,000, coupled with over 4 million visitors on a monthly basis. Generating over $20 million in income per annum, it is also responsible for 0.3% of all websites to ever exist.

Thankfully, like the others on this list, Webflow does not require its users to have any knowledge of coding. It is joyfully easy to use its drag-and-drop capabilities to move any and all elements you desire around the site, which is compounded by a myriad of tools for customization as well.

Closing Remarks

For a more in-depth webflow review, please see the attached resource for a comprehensive coverage of all the online service’s features, advantages and disadvantages.