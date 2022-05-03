UEFA Bans Russian Clubs From Next Season’s Champions League

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football’s governing body announced on Monday.

“Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season,” it said in a statement.

Russian clubs and national teams were suspended “until further notice” by UEFA in February in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian team’s exclusion from the Women’s European Championship to take place in England in July was also confirmed Monday.

Portugal, who had lost to Russia in a qualifying play-off, will take their place in Group C alongside 2019 World Cup runners-up Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

In addition, UEFA declared Russia’s bid to host either the 2028 or 2032 European Championship “not eligible”.

Russia’s national team had already been kicked out of the qualifying competition for this year’s World Cup in Qatar by FIFA just before a crucial play-off tie against Poland in March.

The country’s football federation initially appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport only to drop its legal challenge last month.

It was also confirmed on Monday that Russia will play no further part in the qualifying campaign for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with all its results up to now considered null and void.

Russia had been in second place in their section behind Denmark.

Similarly, the men’s team will not participate in the Nations League due to start in June as had been planned, meaning they will automatically be placed bottom of their group.

UEFA’s sweeping announcement also confirmed Russia’s exclusion from qualifying for the next Under-21 European Championship. (AFP)