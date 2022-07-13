NCDC Confirms 357 New COVID-19 Cases In Three Days

Nigeria has confirmed 357 new cases of COVID-19 amid the wave of fresh infections resurging in parts of the country.

The number of new cases has continued to rise as authorities have yet to restore the relaxed measures initially put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) explained that the fresh infections were confirmed between July 9 and 11.

These cases, it stated, were reported in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State had the highest number of infections – 292 and was followed by Yobe – 25, Rivers – 20, FCT – 11, Kano – seven, and Delta – two.

According to the NCDC, four states comprising Abia, Kaduna, Plateau, and Sokoto recorded zero cases within the period.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 258,874 since the first COVID-19 case was reported in late February 2020.

Of the confirmed cases, 250,456 people have been discharged while the number of those who died from complications relating to the disease stands at 3,144.