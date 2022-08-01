England Beat Germany To Win Women Euro 2022 Trophy

England manager Sarina Wiegman said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won Euro 2022 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first ever major tournament win.

“The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match press conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home!”.

“We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much more than football.

“Winning is what we are here for, our job is to do as good as possible, but through football, you can make changes in society and that’s what we are here for.”

Kelly only just made Wiegman’s squad after fighting back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear to be fit in time for the tournament and made herself a national hero by being in the right place to pounce when Germany failed to clear a corner.

The Manchester City winger tore off her shirt in celebration in scenes reminiscent of Brandi Chastain’s famous reaction to scoring the winning penalty at the 1999 World Cup for the USA.