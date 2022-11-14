2023: Atiku Is Nigerians’ Best Option — Liyel Imoke

Former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is the best option for Nigerians in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Imoke disclosed this in Calabar on Sunday at the inauguration of the state’s presidential campaign council for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

While urging the council to embark on vigorous campaigns across all the nooks and crannies of the state to sell all the candidates of the party, Imoke said Nigerians are overwhelmed by the numerous challenges confronting the country.

The former governor, who noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress lacked the solutions to the problems of the country, said that the PDP remained the party to tackle the challenges.

Also Read: Presidential Debate: Candidates Lambast FG Over Insecurity, Corruption

He said, “We all understand as Nigerians that we are we facing challenges and they are of such magnitude that the country is hemorrhaging under the current leadership.

“To get out of the woods, we have to come up with the best and the best right now is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

“It is important and critical that we get our people to understand the importance of doing the right thing in the coming elections because if we make another mistake it will be the end for Nigeria.”

Imoke said the only way out was to vote someone who could help Nigeria to recover from poverty, poor education, insecurity, hunger and disunity.

He said and the only person that could do that is the PDP presidential candidate.

Speaking on the crisis in the party, Imoke said that it is an internal affair and would be “resolved internally as soon as possible.”