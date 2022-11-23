Ronaldo Fined £50,000, Served 2 Match Ban For Smashing A Fan’s Phone Last Season

Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly been slammed with a two-match ban and a £50,000 fine by the English Football Association after smashing a fan’s phone earlier this year.

Last season, after a Manchester United’s Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of a fan as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy’s phone.

The FA have now concluded their investigation and handed the 37-year-old a hefty fine as well as a suspension.

Ronaldo after he was charged by the FA, admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of Manchester United’s Premier League tie with Everton on Saturday, 9 April 2022, was improper.

An independent Regulatory Commission found that Ronaldo’s conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing and imposed these sanctions on the player.

This punishment is coming less than a day after Man United terminated Ronaldo’s contract.

Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal national team in Qatar as they prepare to take on the Black Stars of Ghana in their World Cup opener on Thursday.