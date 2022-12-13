France Are My Favourites To Win World Cup, Not Argentina – Ronaldo de Lima

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has said he cannot get behind his country’s great footballing rivals Argentina at the World Cup.

He however backs France as “big favourites” to retain their title.

While speaking with AFP, the two-time World Cup winner said he won’t be happy if Argentina wins the tournament.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite and say I’ll be happy for Argentina” if they win the World Cup, said Ronaldo. “But I see football as a romantic. And I will appreciate any champion.”

“Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final,” the two-time World Cup winner told media including AFP at a roundtable in Doha.

“Brazil are no longer there. But France, match after match, are backing up their status as favourites and I still see them as the big favourites.”