Tems Expresses Delight After Golden Globe Nomination

Talented Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi professionally known as Tems has expressed excitement as she got nominated for the Golden Globes Award for ‘Best Original Song’.

The Marvel Studio made the announcement via their official Twitter page.

The Damages crooner was nominated alongside Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson for their song ‘Lift Me Up’, a rendition for the popular movie Wakanda.

“Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes,” Marvel Studios wrote.

Reacting to this, Tems quoted the tweet and expressed how overwhelmed she is at being nominated for the coveted award.

“My God!! this one is too much❤️,” she wrote.