I Believe God Is A Nigerian – Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday confessed that God is a Nigerian because He allows citizens get away with many stupid things.

Obasanjo made this known at the official launch of The Letterman by the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, in Abuja.

The 85-year-old emphasised that Nigerians should blame themselves because they are not doing the right things.

Obasanjo said: “I believe that God is a Nigerian. Bishop Kukah may not agree with me. Because God loves us so much that we have done so many stupid things and he allowed us to get away with these stupid things.

“I sincerely hope that God’s patience has no limit of elasticity because if he does, there will soon be a day that God will say: ‘No, I have heard enough.’

“I believe the right lessons must be learnt. We have all that we need to have. God has given us all that we need to have; that we are not doing what we should do, it is not God; we should blame ourselves.”