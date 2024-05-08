“There Are Issues To Be Sorted Out, Wike Is Not Working Against PDP” – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, has said that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is a bona fide member of the party.

He revealed that Wike had written a letter to the party, stating his intention to work in the ruling All Progressive Congress government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice Chairman of PDP, South West made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday.

He said: “Once party A wins an election, it opens the door to say, ‘Let’s have a united group. When Obasanjo won the election in 1999, he invited people from ANPP, APGA, AD.

“We can’t just have a Berlin wall to say that once you’re a member of this, you can’t serve there. The fact that you’re serving there doesn’t mean you’ve left your party.

“According to Wike, he wrote a letter to serve in the APC government. He still plays the music. How can he work against the PDP? I don’t believe it,” adding that “there are issues to be sorted out.

“I just came back from Ibadan where we had an elders’ meeting in respect to discordant voices that are coming out from Ondo State. People should get back to their various Local Governments and contribute their quota.