I’ll Only Sing ‘Arise O Compatriots’ National Anthem – Obiageli Ezekwesili Declares

Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, the former Minister of Education, has stated that she will not return to the old national anthem, which was signed by President Bola Tinubu earlier today as the country’s new anthem.

On Wednesday, Ezekwesili revealed this in a post on her X account.

She noted that no one can suppress her right to dissent from what she described as an “obnoxious law” repugnant to all who are of good conscience in Nigeria.

The ex-minister said, “Let it be known to all and sundry that I, Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, will, whenever asked to sing the Nigerian National Anthem, sing:

“1. Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey

“To serve our fatherland

“With love and strength and faith

“The labour of our heroes past

“Shall never be in vain

“To serve with heart and might

“One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.”

She added, “2. Oh God of creation, direct our noble cause

“Guide our leader’s right

“Help our youth the truth to know

“In love and honesty to grow

“And living just and true

“Great lofty heights attain

“To build a nation where peace and justice reign.”

This is my own National Anthem and let it be known that no one can suppress my right to dissent an obnoxious “law” that is repugnant to all that is of good conscience in Nigeria.

Whatever else is #NotMyNational Anthem.”

