Tinubu Approves Free Ride On Abuja Metro Rail Till December 31

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, will offer free rides till the end of the year.

The President, on Wednesday, gave the approval during his address at the inauguration of the commencement of operations of the Abuja metro rail, in Abuja.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier announced free train rides for two months, to ease the burden of commuting for residents of the FCT.

The President appealed for the extension to offer hope to the people of the FCT and give them reasons to celebrate.

He said: “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year.

“Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.

“Today, what we have in the FCT is another piece of evidence that we are a government that delivers on promises. I observe keenly other milestones that this administration has achieved especially in the areas of social services and other public utilities.