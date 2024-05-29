One Year Anniversary: “This Is The Institution Building Nigeria” – Tinubu To NASS

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday addressed a joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The President hailed the lawmakers, amid celebration of the country as its marks 25 years of unbroken democracy.

It was gathered that the President stepped into the parliament at 12:28pm, accompanied by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Briefing the lawmakers, he thanked them for their efforts in sustaining the nation’s democracy for over two decades.

According to the President, the new National Assembly represent the diversity in the country.

He said: “Out of respect, I want to say thank you very much. This is the institution building the country.

“Our friends, old and new, to every Nigerian, I say congratulations on 25 years of unbroken democracy.”

Recall that the President, had earlier signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.

The bill seeks to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

A final assent to the passage of the bill will bring about a shift from the now-recognised, “Arise O Compatriots.”