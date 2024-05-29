Barcelona Unveil Former Bayern Munich’s Coach, Hansi Flick

Barcelona have unveiled former Bayern Munich boss, Hansi Flick as the new manager on a two-year contract.

It was gathered that Flick, who was sacked by Germany in September 2023, takes over from Xavi Hernandez, who got sacked last week.

Flick’s stint with Germany came after he guided Bayern Munich to a treble in 2020, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, 35, played under Flick at the Allianz Arena for two seasons.

Departing Barcelona boss Xavi, who was sacked a month after the club confirmed he would stay, said his successor will “suffer” in the role.

In a statement made available to the public, on Wednesday, reads: “FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men’s first team football coach until 30 June 2026.

“The new coach has signed a contract at the Club’s offices accompanied by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta.”