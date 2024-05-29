May 29: Tinubu’s One Year In Office Is Nothing To Write Home About – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress, presidential candidate, says there is no aspect of Nigeria’s socio-economic realities that has witnessed improvement in one year under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the last one year of Tinubu has been nothing but a complete failure.

The activist noted on Wednesday that if he were to be a class teacher he would disband the class rather than score Tinubu’s administration.

Giving an assessment of Tinubu’s government, Sowore said Nigeria is undergoing unprecedented inflation and insecurity.

He wrote via X: “The regime of @officialABAT failed so terribly in the last year that we would have to dissolve the class instead of scoring the regime!

“So, if I were a teacher and I have to score this regime after one year, I would have dissolved the class because there is nothing to score.

“I will take it as my responsibility to inform the authorities that for one year, we learnt nothing. Inflation has gone to almost a percentage it has never been seen before, unemployment has become a major problem, insecurity got worse in the last one year and then the minimum wage.”

In another post, he said, “Today is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime’s first anniversary of ‘Shegecracy'”