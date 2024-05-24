Barcelona Appoint Hansi Flick As Manager, Sack Xavi

Spanish giant, Barcelona have appointed former Germany and Bayern Munich boss, Hansi Flick.

The development is coming, following the announcement of coach Xavi Hernandez, leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 44-year-old, who had been contracted until 2025, was informed by the club’s decision during a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco on Friday.

Recall that the former Spain midfielder announced in January that he would leave the Camp Nou, but he was persuaded to stay by Laporta in April.

Meanwhile , recent comments from Xavi, in which he opened up about the club’s financial struggles, are said to have angered Laporta.

Barcelona said they would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach since taking charge in 2021.

The club added that a new structure will be confirmed in the coming days, with Flick set to take charge.

The 59-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Germany in September 2023.

Flick, who replaced Joachim Low as national boss in 2021, became the first Germany manager to be sacked since the role was created in 1926, winning just 12 of his 25 matches in charge.

Confirming Xavi’s replacement via his Facebook page today, popular football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, said: “Hansi Flick becomes new Barcelona head coach, confirmed and here we go!

“The agreement has been completed, worked and now approved by his agent Pini Zahavi on a two year deal. Contract until 2026.

Understand Flick will bring two German assistants as part of his staff.”