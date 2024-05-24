Chelsea Set To Sign Nigeria Wonderkid Ibrahim

English Premier League side, Chelsea, have officially submitted a bid for young Nigeria striker, identified as Hafiz Umar Ibrahim.

The 18 years old reportedly moved to the English side in March for trials, with the club looking to sign him if they were impressed with his performance.

Meanwhile, in a new development, Hafiz reportedly delivered an impressive talent during the trial, and Chelsea are set to complete a deal with Ojodu FC, his local club.

According to a Nigerian sport journalist, Lolade Adewuyi, disclosed that Chelsea have almost completed the deal, adding that the Kano-born hitman will not join the Blues immediately. Instead, he will join Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.

Hafiz is expected to start work with Strasbourg immediately and join them in Ligue 1 next season. If he impressed, he could just get an opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

Also confirming Hafiz’s deal, popular transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his X page, said: “Young Nigerian striker Ibrahim Hafiz Umar (18) on the verge of joining Chelsea after very positive trial with the Academy.

“Chelsea are closing in on deal with Ojodu City Academy to decide whether they want to loan Hafiz to Strasbourg or sign him for CFC.”