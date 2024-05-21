Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino has left the club by mutual consent after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Recall that the 52 years old took charge of the club on the 1st of July, 2023, signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The Argentine was under pressure after an underwhelming first six months but a run of five successive wins to end the season ensured they finished sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea were also runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Addresing pressmen, on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Also confirming Pochettino’s departure today, the sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, in a joint statement, made available to the public, said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Chelsea will now search for a successor and have expressed recent interest in Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.