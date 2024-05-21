“I Was There For Him, Yet He Stabbed Me In The Back” – Yul Edochie On Why He Didn’t Mourn Junior Pope

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has finally explained why he didn’t mourn his late colleague, Junior Pope.

The actor died in April after drowning in the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie set with four others.

Many were surprised that Yul Edochie didn’t publicly pay tribute to him or attend his funeral, which was held last week in his hometown in Enugu State.

Speaking out on his Instagram page, Yul explained that he waited until after the burial to comment.

He acknowledged the criticism he received for not attending the funeral or making a statement about Junior Pope’s death.

Yul revealed that he had treated the late actor like a brother and close friend, supporting him through difficult times until Junior Pope repeatedly betrayed him.

He cautioned others to be mindful of what they wish for others, noting that’s the nature of life.

He promised to share the full details soon so that others can learn from his experience.

He wrote,

“I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. Why I haven’t said anything about it since. I took him like a brother and good friend. I was there for him when he needed me.

But he stabbed me in the back, repeatedly.

That’s LIFE.

I’ll drop the full details soon so others can learn from it.

Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you”.

