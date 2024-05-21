Nigeria’s Helen Williams Sets Guinness Record For Widest Handmade Wig

Helen Williams, a Nigerian woman, made history by setting the new Guinness World Record for the widest handmade wig.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, GWR posted a statement on their Instagram page presenting the new record-holder.

According to Guinness World Records, the wig is 3.65 metres (11 feet 11 inches) wide.

In addition, a video of the largest wig was posted to show their admiration for her accomplishment.

The video was captioned,

“Widest wig 3.65m (11 ft 11 in) by Helen Williams @hair_rite_9ja”

According to the GWR website, more than 800 bundles of auburn hair were utilised in its construction, and Helen had to spend 4,138,200 Naira ($2,719; £2,150) on supplies.

“I am very proud of myself. I now hold three records.

“As a professional wig maker, I look forward to breaking many more records in the wig category. I enjoy taking on difficult tasks, it makes me a better person and I learn new things,” she was reported to have said.

