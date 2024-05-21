Governor Makinde Ecstatic As Daughter Graduates From Yale University

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, celebrated his daughter’s graduation from Yale University.

The governor resorted to his X account to announce that his daughter Tobi had received a degree from the foreign university.

He praised her hard work and diligence, which paid off in the end.

The governor continued by wishing her well in her future pursuits.

He uploaded images of him with his daughter and other family members who attended the graduation.

The governor wrote,

“Congratulations, my darling Tobi on your graduation from Yale University yesterday. Your hard work and diligence paid off. Wishing you all the best as you embark on a new chapter of your life and I’m also glad that I have one less school fees to pay. 😊”

