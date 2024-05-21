Unknown Gunmen In Military Uniform Abduct 17 In Abuja

Some yet to be identified gunmen, spotted in military uniform have reportedly raided Dawaki community in Abuja, and abducted at least 17 people.

A resident of Dawaki, Hosea Christopher, told DAILY TRUST that the gunmen took away residents from three houses and on the street along Fulani Junction.

He, however, said that five of the abductees escaped while being taken towards a mountain in the outskirt of the area.

Christopher added that, while the gunmen were heading to a forest around the Usuma Dam, they were confronted by DSS operatives.

He said: “They immediately opened fire on the security men but there was corresponding response. Despite the fierce offensive by the DSS operatives, the bandits were able to escape.”

Another source, identified as Abel James, who is said to be a resident, disclosed that he escaped abduction, adding that the attackers Wore uniforms and had face masks.

He said: “But I doubted their genuineness when they started shooting sporadically.

“As they moved towards the community, I headed into a house under construction and climbed upstairs from where I kept looking at their operation, with gunshots as they were leaving towards the hill.

“We later learnt that two of the gunmen were captured by the security men that included DSS and soldiers who joined them later around the Usuma Dam, where the fire exchange took place.”

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday, the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, said that he led the rescue operation on Sunday around Ushafa- Shishipe through the Mpape hills.

He added that the operation followed a distress call after an attack on some residents of Dawaki by gunmen.

Kenneth said: “We advanced towards the assailants, tactically ambushing them at Ushafa Hill via Bwari down to Shishipe, resulting in a fierce gun battle with the hoodlums, which forced them to flee with bullet wounds and we rescued some of the abducted victims.”