Labour Rejects FG’s N54,000 Minimum Wage Proposal

The Federal Government has proposed to pay N54,000 as minimum wage, as the Tripartite Committee on the New Minimum Wage returned to the negotiation table.

Recall that the Organised Labour pulled out of the negotiations last week.

The Tripartite Committee, on Tuesday, adjourned its meeting to Wednesday, May 22, after failing to reach a consensus on a new minimum wage.

At today’s reconvened meeting at the Nicon luxury hotel in Abuja, the Federal Government made a fresh proposal to pay N54,000 as against the initial N48,000 it proposed during the last sitting.

“Well, during the meeting, the government increased its offer from N48,000 to N54,000. However, labour rejected that offer, and the meeting has been adjourned to Wednesday,” an anonymous source disclosed, according to The Nation.

Another source revealed that State Governors were absent, and their representatives lacked the mandate to negotiate on their behalf.

Asked if the government side was showing any sign of seriousness, the source said, “no seriousness at all. Even state governors did not show up. Those who represented them like Bauchi and Niger states did not have the mandates to speak on their behalf.

“As regards the private sector, we did not get to them before the meeting was adjourned but we hope they also increase their initial offer.”

The Tripartite Committee, inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on January 30, 2024, aims to recommend a new national minimum wage to replace the current N30,000, which expired on April 18.