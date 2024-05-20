Unknown Gunmen Storm Palace, Abduct A’Ibom Monarch

A traditional ruler in Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang, has been kidnapped in his palace at Ebughu.

It was gathered that the monarch was captured by some yet to be identified gunmen at 9 pm, over the weekend.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Sunday, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, said that the security operatives are working round the clock to ensure an unconditional and timely release of the monarch.

READ MORE: Akwa Ibom Police Nab Four Wanted Cultists, kidnappers

John said: “I can confirm that CP and other Service Commanders & Commissioner for Internal Security were there.

“We received the information yesterday (Saturday) and the police are working round the clock already to ensure that the monarch regains freedom.”

However, this abduction is coming few days after medical doctors down tools over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu, who is still in the kidnappers den nearly three weeks after.

The kidnap of the monarch has also raised more concern over the collapsed security architecture which has made the community the most vulnerable to criminal activities in recent times.