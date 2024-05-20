Student Killed, Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Anambra Seminary School

A fire outbreak has killed a yet to be identified student of Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka, Anambra State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed due to the inferno that happened in the state’s capital, over the weekend.

It was gathered that the fire damaged the school’s hostel, including mattresses and other students’ belongings.

According to PUNCH, the victim was said to have been taken to a mortuary.

Confirming the incident via a statement from the Media Unit of Anambra State Fire Service, on Sunday, the state Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, disclosed that its officers and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident and the fire was contained.

According to the statement, the fire chief had visited the school on Sunday for inspection, where the principal narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel.

The statement partly reads: “The Anambra State Fire Service Chief arrived at Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, for a firsthand inspection and assessment of the level of damages caused by the fire outbreak that occurred on Saturday night in the school.

“Recall that Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 11:30 pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, which reported a fire outbreak in one of the school’s hostels. Our firefighters and one of the fire trucks were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident, and the fire was contained.

“The cause of this fire is still unknown, but it’s confirmed that one of the students died at the scene and has been taken to a mortuary.

“The school Principal, Ven. Dr Emendu, who received the fire chief, narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel, damaged everything, including mattresses and other students’ belongings therein, and left one dead. According to the principal, there was no other casualty, and no injury was recorded.”