Lagos Man Allegedly Kills Friend Over N2500 Debt

A man, identified as Taiwo Badejo, has allegedly stabbed his friend, Monday, to death over N2,500 debt in the Oko Oba area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Badejo and the deceased were arguing over the money when the argument degenerated into a fight between them on Friday.

A resident, Tope Ajise, who lives on Egbatedo Street along the Old Oko Oba area where the incident took place, told PUNCH, over the weekend that people tried to pacify the duo but the matter was further escalated.

He said: “It started just as arguments a night before Friday until we heard in the morning that he (Taiwo) had stabbed Monday. It was just because of N2,500.

“He borrowed the money from Monday, and the man came to ask for his money. That was how he picked a knife and stabbed him. The man could not make it, he bled till death. I know the suspect to be a twin, he bears the name, Taiwo.”

Another resident, identified as Taofeek, said that the culprit was one of the guys who sat around in the area and had no serious source of income.

Taofeek said: “They just move around, tax people, eat and that’s all,” Taofeek said. “There are so many people like that in this area with no tangible source of income. So, when you hear of issues like this, you can first trace it to joblessness. You know an idle hand, they say, is the devil’s workshop.”

Also confirming the horrible incident to the above mentioned media, in chat, the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said that the suspect had been arrested and the police were probing the case.

He said: “The suspect’s name is Taiwo Badejo. He has been arrested. The case is now at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.”