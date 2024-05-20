Ajax FC Sympathise With Ex- Super Eagles’s Player Tijani Babangida Over Loss of Son, Brother

Players and fans of Ajax FC on Sunday, sympathized with former Super Eagles’s player, Tijani Babangida.

Tijani and his family reportedly lost his son and brother, Ibrahim Babaginda, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway when the car they were in was involved in the accident.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the club came out with a banner in support of Tijani, over the unfortunate report.

Meanwhile, Ajax and Vitesse players wished Babangida strength with the inscription: “Dear Baba, this is for you.”

Ajax was the third team Babangida played for in Europe and he won one league title (1997/98) as well as two Cup titles in 1997/98 and 1998/99. He scored 20 goals for them in 77 appearances.

For Nigeria, he played a crucial part in Nigeria’s Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games football gold win and featured at the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 1998 and 2000 World Cups. He scored Nigeria’s only goal in the second-round defeat against Denmark in 1998.