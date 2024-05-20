Caroline Danjuma, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, has issued a disclaimer in response to singer OritseFemi’s allegations about her and late Davido’s companion Tagbo Umeike.

Recall that in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Oritsefemi said Caroline was married to the late Tagbo, with whom she had an affair.

He blamed his marriage to Nabila Fash on Caroline, claiming she influenced his wife to marry him because of his wealth.

Caroline, through her publicist Bodex Hungbo, issued a disclaimer on Instagram on Sunday, refuting the report.

She made it clear that she was only married to billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma, the father of her children.

According to the statement, if the movie diva decides to remarry, she would inform her fans and well-wishers.

The actress’s legal team threatened to take legal action against the musician, demanding that he produce a formal marriage certificate to substantiate his allegations.

The disclaimer read,

“DISCLAIMER!!!

This is to address the attempt to defame our client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings @carolynahutchings (Actress producer and property developer) via a concerted effort by an unscrupulous individual known as Mr Orisefemi.

Several unsavory stories have emerged recently by this individual spreading false stories to cast aspersions on the personality of Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings and we are not leaving this unturned

For clarification, the ONLY man Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings has ever been married to and has children for is her ex husband, Chief Barrister Musa Danjuma.

Whenever she decides to remarry if she so desires, she will personally put it out or through her media team for her fans and well wishers to celebrate with her.

Finally, our legal team in view of these despicable claims, made by a said Oritsefemi against our focused and amiable client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings will be taking legal actions against Mr Orisefemi. We are interested in the said civil marriage certificate and pictures inclusive of all evidences to prove his claims beyond reasonable doubt which he boldly made on a recent podcast show.

To all well wishers, friends, family members , business associates and fans of Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings all over the world, we want to assure you that she is doing very well and we will address this through appropriate legal channels swiftly.

Bodex Hungbo

Publicist”.

SEE POST: