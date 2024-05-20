Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has made a demand to his daughter, Princess Adeola, as she turned 30 today.

The monarch took to his Instagram page on Monday to express gratitude for the fulfilling life she has led and to seek God’s guidance for her.

He recalled that when she was 10, he would talk to her about school and her future, and when she was 20, he encouraged her to listen and appreciate the value of morals and well-being, even as she craved independence.

Now that she is 30, he is discussing marriage with her, as he ordered that she bring him a groom.

He wrote,

“Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavors. Amen!

“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.”

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.”

“I talked 10 to you and I got your subtle independence behaviour in return, I talked 20 to you and still got your near obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy o…”

With love from the throne of Oduduwa.

Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits”.

