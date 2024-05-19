My Babe Paying My Bills Or She Paying Her Own Bills Is Disrespectful – BBNaija Sheggz

Segun Olusemo, aka Sheggz, a Big Brother Naija reality show star, has stated that it is disrespectful for a man to share financial responsibilities with his partner.

Featuring on the ‘Bahd And Boujee’ podcast, Sheggz asserted that a woman can contribute to paying bills in her home but it would be disrespectful for her to make equal contributions as the man.

Sheggz, who is currently dating his colleague Bella, stated that in his instance, his partner contributes approximately 20%, while he handles the remaining 80%.

He said, “I don’t want my babe paying my bills or paying her own bills because it’s going to be disrespectful.

“By the way, I go for women that work really hard. In my situation, my woman works really hard and she is actually successful but I understand that my money is our money and her money is her money.

“And honestly, if she gives me peace in my home, I’m okay with that.

“No 50/50 in my home. My house is 80/20. I wouldn’t say 100 percent because that is very unfair.

“When my woman spends her money, she won’t feel bad because she doesn’t do it all the time. I feel like as men we are wired to provide.”

